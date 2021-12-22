Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Reporter
TUPELO • Authorities are looking for two people in connection with a Wednesday afternoon shooting near Plantersville that left one injured.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. Dec. 22 at a residence on Highway 6, just south of Plantersville.
One person was shot. Johnson did not release any information on the victim or their medical status.
Johnson described the suspects as a white male and a biracial male. Both appeared to be in their early 20s and are considered armed and dangerous.
The men are possibly driving a white Dodge Charger. There are reports that the car has some sort of flashing light on the dash.
Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.
william.moore@djournal.com
William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night.