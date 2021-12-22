Lee SO new logo

TUPELO • Authorities are looking for two people in connection with a Wednesday afternoon shooting near Plantersville that left one injured.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. Dec. 22 at a residence on Highway 6, just south of Plantersville.

One person was shot. Johnson did not release any information on the victim or their medical status.

Johnson described the suspects as a white male and a biracial male. Both appeared to be in their early 20s and are considered armed and dangerous.

The men are possibly driving a white Dodge Charger. There are reports that the car has some sort of flashing light on the dash.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.

william.moore@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus