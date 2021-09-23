Witcher

Witcher

TUPELO • The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing person.

Devon Witcher, 17, was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 21 around 8:30 p.m. Officials say he might be in the Verona area.

Witcher is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He might be wearing a black Adidas hat, white Nike shoes and carrying a black Nike backpack.

Anyone who has seen Witcher, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 662-432-2622 or to call 911.

william.moore@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus