Authorities searching for missing Lee County teen By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 23, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Witcher Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUPELO • The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing person.Devon Witcher, 17, was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 21 around 8:30 p.m. Officials say he might be in the Verona area.Witcher is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He might be wearing a black Adidas hat, white Nike shoes and carrying a black Nike backpack.Anyone who has seen Witcher, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 662-432-2622 or to call 911. william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Devon Witcher Police Shoe Nike Sheriff Office Lee County Hat William Moore Reporter William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News Store worker describes seeing shooter At least 1 dead and 12 injured in Tennessee shooting George Floyd's cousin: 'We've been let down by Mr. Biden' 'I'm embarrassed': Constituents react to Boebert defying Covid-19 rules Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists