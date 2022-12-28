TUPELO – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered/missing child alert for three children from the Lee-Pontotoc county area who may be with two adults.
Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate Hazelie G. Payne, 7; Eden A. Payne, 1; and Willow B. Payne, 1; all of the Belden community in Pontotoc County.
Hazelie G. Payne is described as a white female, 4 feet tall, weighing 85 pounds, with brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.
Eden A. Payne is described as a white female, 2 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 40 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown hair.
Willow B. Payne is described as a white female, 2 feet tall, weighing 37 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde hair.
The children may be accompanied by Austin Payne and Chelsey Payne. Austin Payne is described as a 27-year-old white male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. Chelsey Payne is a 25-year-old white female, 5-foot, 1-inch tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.
They are believed to be traveling in a brown 2009 Hyundai Sonata bearing a Mississippi license plate PNB8484. The vehicle was last seen traveling on the 100 block of Popular Spring Trail Road.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Hazelie G. Payne, Eden A. Payne, Willow B. Payne, Austin Payne, Chelsey Payne, or the vehicle, contact the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services at 662-296-2292.
