TUPELO - Chief Judge Donna M. Barnes of Tupelo has been reappointed to lead the Mississippi Court of Appeals, court officials announced on Wednesday.
In an order signed on Dec. 5, Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph reappointed Barnes to the leadership position she’s held since 2019. Her new term will begin on Jan. 1 and run through the end of 2026.
Barnes is the first woman to lead the state Court of Appeals.
“It’s an honor to be reappointed Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals,” Barnes said in a statement. “I view the appointment as an acknowledgment of the work ethic of the Court over the past four years. Our judges and their staffs are committed to timely and diligent attention to our work load. It’s a great group of professionals.”
Gov. Haley Barbour appointed Barnes to the appellate court on July 26, 2004. She was elected in November 2006, and re-elected in November 2010 and November 2018.
A native of Natchez, Barnes earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1982 from the University of Mississippi, summa cum laude, with majors in classical civilizations and English. She earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi School of Law, where she graduated magna cum laude in 1985. She is a member of the University of Mississippi Lamar Order.
Barnes practiced law in Tupelo with the firm of Mitchell, McNutt and Sams for more than 18 years.
In 1996, Barnes took sabbatical to study law at the University of Cambridge, where she was one of three American students in the LL.M. program which that year admitted 152 attorneys from 48 countries. Her studies included international commercial litigation, comparative public law, international human rights, and law and practice of civil liberties. A member of Magdalene College, she earned her Master of Law from the University of Cambridge in 1997.
Barnes is a member of the Criminal Code Revision Consulting Group and a fellow of the Mississippi Bar Foundation. She is a former member of the Mississippi Judicial College Board of Governors, the Mississippi Access to Justice Commission and the Judicial Advisory Study Committee.
In 2019, Barnes received the prestigious Susie Blue Buchanan Award, which honors an outstanding female lawyer who has achieved professional excellence and has actively paved the way to success for other women lawyers.
