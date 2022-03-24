Kiya Ales

Ales

OXFORD • A Batesville woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting at another motorist.

The victim told Oxford police that a coworker shot at their car while both vehicles were driving down Highway 6. No one in the car suffered injuries from the gunshots.

Kiya Ales, 21, of Batesville, was charged with aggravated assault. Ales was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $50,000 bond.

william.moore@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus