OXFORD • A Batesville woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting at another motorist.The victim told Oxford police that a coworker shot at their car while both vehicles were driving down Highway 6. No one in the car suffered injuries from the gunshots.Kiya Ales, 21, of Batesville, was charged with aggravated assault. Ales was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $50,000 bond. william.moore@djournal.com William Moore Reporter William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal.