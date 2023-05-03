OXFORD – A federal judge has denied bond for a Hickory Flat man who allegedly threatened to kill U.S. Senator Roger Wicker last week.
During preliminary hearing Wednesday morning in U.S. District Court in Oxford, Magistrate Roy Percy heard the case against William Carl Sappington, 58, charged with threatening to injure or kill a United States official.
“Mr. Sappington has a history of violent offenses, both felony and misdemeanor, and of failing to abide by the conditions of release,” Percy said. “He was on parole for the theft conviction at the time of the new offense.”
The judge ordered Sappington detained in federal custody until the case is presented to the grand jury.
FBI special agent Jason Nixon testified that Sappington went to the Hickory Flat residence of George Wicker, the senator's cousin, on Wednesday, April 26, and said he wanted to get in touch with Sen. Roger Wicker. When asked why, “Sappington reportedly said he intended to kill Roger Wicker because of his involvement in an incident he (Sappington) had with law enforcement back in 2014,” Nixon said from the witness stand.
According to the criminal complaint, Sappington told George Wicker, “You tell him I am going to kill him.” When asked why he was looking for Roger Wicker, Sappington reportedly said, “Because he knows.”
The reasoning behind the threat appears to be a February 2014 incident in which Sappington was arrested in Benton County for the aggravated assault of his brother. He tried to run and was apprehended by a police dog, which bit his arm. The injuries were so severe that law enforcement transported Sappington to a trauma center hospital in Memphis.
“Sappington felt he was kidnapped and that jurisdiction laws were violated because he was taken over state lines without a hearing,” FBI special agent Matthew Shanahan wrote in his affidavit attached to the criminal complaint.
After he was released from prison in November 2022 for the theft of property worth more than $10,000, Sappington tried unsuccessfully to retain an attorney to get justice for what he said were illegal actions surrounding his 2014 arrest. Talking to the senator who represented the area was his last chance.
“He said they done him wrong, railroaded him,” Sappington’s sister Yvonne Shook said testifying for the defense. “He said he just wanted them to hear his side. I told him he needed to move on.”
Shook said that since his release last fall, Sappington had been living at her house. She said he had started going to church and was recently baptized. She said if he was released on bond, she and the family would ensure he made all court appearances.
Public defender Merrill Nordstrom argued that Sappington’s comments should not be considered a true threat.
“This was a blanket statement,” Nordstrom said. “This is more of a temporary restraining order situation. He said nothing about a plan or when he intended to do anything. There was no weapon involved, and he has never tried to contact Roger Wicker’s office.”
Before pronouncing his decision, Judge Percy read from a list of Sappington’s convictions. Among the misdemeanor convictions were eight for simple assault, two for leaving the scene of an accident, three for threats, two driving under the influence, malicious mischief and vandalism.
The felony convictions include possession of a sawed-off shotgun, assaulting a federal law enforcement officer, attempted burglary, two aggravated assaults and two for theft.
