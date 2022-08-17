TUPELO • A city judge ordered an 18-year-old held without bond following a Monday evening shooting at a south Tupelo park that injured two teens.
Alijah Richey, 18, of South Green Street, Tupelo, was detained moments after shots were fired at Theron Nichols Park.
Tupelo police responded to the Mitchell Road park around 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15 and found two teens suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One juvenile was just grazed. The other, more seriously injured victim was carried to the North Mississippi Medical Center emergency room fro treatment.
Witnesses were able to give police a description of the suspect vehicle, which police stopped a short time later on South Gloster Street near Crossover Drive. Richey was booked into the Lee County Jail about an hour later at 7:34 p.m., initially charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Another suspect detained in reference to that shooting is a juvenile and that case will be processed through the Lee County Youth Court.
Richey was formally charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a motor vehicle Wednesday. During his initial appearance, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir denied bond.
Police spokesman Major Chuck McDougald said the police department continues to work with neighborhood groups, local leaders and mentors asking any who have an influence with our youth to guide them away from these deadly confrontations.
“Local citizens, victims and TPD recently partnered on a public safety video showing firsthand how these senseless acts can destroy lives and families,” McDougald said. “We continue to ask all parents, teachers and preachers to help to put a stop to this cycle of violence that some of our youths are in.”
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call TPD at 662-841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.