OXFORD • A Grenada man accused of killing a University of Mississippi student will have to wait a little longer to see if a judge will grant him bond.
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, of Grenada, has been charged with first degree murder in the death of Jimmy “Jay” Lee, 20, even though authorities have not located Lee's body.
On Wednesday afternoon, Lafayette Circuit Judge Gray Tollison held an initial appearance at the Lafayette County Courthouse, where Herrington's charge was formally read. But Herrington’s defense attorney asked for more time before holding a hearing to discuss whether he should be released on bond.
Grenada-based attorney Kevin Horan asked the court to schedule a bond hearing within the next two weeks. After conferring with Assistant 16th Circuit District Attorney Tiffany Kilpatrick and the court, the bond hearing was set for Aug. 9.
Following Herrington’s arrest, attorney Carlos Moore said he was going to join the defense of his nephew. Moore was once married to Herrington’s aunt. But following the brief court appearance on Wednesday, Horan said just his firm, Horan & Horan, is representing Herrington.
As the orange jumpsuit-clad Herrington was led from the courthouse, a group of vocal LGBTQ rights supporters yelled, “Stop killing us” and “Justice for Jay Lee.”
Lee was a well-known member of Oxford's LBGTQ community.
Herrington was arrested July 22, two weeks after Lee was last seen leaving his apartment. Oxford police charged Herrington with murder, even though Lee’s body has not been found. He is being held without bond in the Lafayette County Detention Center until the bond hearing.
Witnesses saw Lee at 5:58 a.m. July 8 leaving the Campus Walk Apartments, located off Hathorn Road in west Oxford. The Black male was wearing a silver robe/housecoat, a gold cap and gray slippers. He drove away in his black 2014 Ford Fusion.
That same afternoon, the car was towed away from the Molly Barry Trails apartment complex, which is about three miles away on the north side of town. Officials believe Lee may have been visiting someone at the apartment complex at the time of his disappearance.
After authorities sent out alerts that the 5-foot 7-inch, 120-pound man with black and blond hair was missing, his car was found the following Monday afternoon in the impound yard of a local towing company.
In the week following Lee’s disappearance, his car was carried to the state crime lab for processing. The joint investigation of the Oxford and University police departments conducted around a dozen search warrants on both physical properties and digital items – like phones or computers. Numerous interviews have been conducted with individuals. Law enforcement agents and police dogs searched specific areas within the Oxford city limits.
