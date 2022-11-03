BOONEVILLE — Less than a week after Booneville Mayor Chris Lindley was found guilty of simple assault of a minor, the Board of Aldermen slashed his salary by more than one-third and asked him to resign.
Lindley was defiant, quoting the Bible, saying he would not resign and threatening to veto the board’s action.
The matter dates back to an April 11 incident when Lindley confronted two juvenile boys about riding a motorcycle to football practice at West Side Park. One boy said Lindley hit him in the back of the head three times.
The boy and his parents filed a report with the Prentiss County Sheriff's Department that night. Lindley was charged with simple assault, a misdemeanor, and booked into the county jail April 26. He was released on bond six minutes later.
The case was heard last week in Prentiss County Justice Court before a special judge and prosecutor, both brought in from Lee County. Lindley was found guilty and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine. Lindley has said he plans to appeal the conviction. No appeal has been filed to date in Prentiss County Circuit Court.
During the Booneville Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday night, Ward 1 Alderwoman Tara Lauderdale said Lindley’s actions were “not acceptable” and made a motion to reduce his current salary of $62,000 to $40,000 and asked him to resign. Ward 3 Alderman Jimmy Hicks seconded the motion, which passed 4-1 without any discussion.
Ward 2 Alderman Jeff Williams voted against the motion, noting the mayor had his day in court.
“Justice has been served. I am going to stay out of it,” Williams said.
Lindley was quick to say he would not be resigning.
“The Bible is clear on this. When a man makes an oath, he might as well not make it if he don’t fulfill the oath,” Lindley said. “I will fulfill my oath and fulfill my term until June 30, 2025. And if the citizens have it, I’ll be here longer than that.”
He added that he plans to veto the board’s action because the board did not prove that he failed to do his job.
“I will veto it and take legal action,” Lindley said.
Booneville City Attorney Daniel Tucker said the board can legally reduce the mayor’s salary, but they do have to show reason or cause for the action. Since the original vote was 4-1, the board has the necessary votes to override Lindley’s veto.
The mayor must file his veto in writing within 10 days of the vote. The board would then have the opportunity to override the veto at the next board meeting, which will be Nov. 15.
