Booneville man convicted of sexual battery of a minor By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email Jul 8, 2022 57 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Downs Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CORINTH • A Prentiss County man will spend the next 30 years in the state penitentiary after he was convicted of sex crimes against a juvenile.An Alcorn County jury found Randy Lee Downs, 53, of Booneville, guilty of sexual battery and fondling on Thursday. The victim was a minor at the time the crimes occurred.Judge Michael P. Mills Jr. sentenced Downs to serve 30 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections Friday morning. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save William Moore Reporter William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News Where Are People Buying Investment Properties? Best-performing REIT stocks last month Cities with the most expensive homes in every state Lightning sparks fires in Bitterroot National Forest Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters