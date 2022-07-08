Randy Lee Downs

CORINTH • A Prentiss County man will spend the next 30 years in the state penitentiary after he was convicted of sex crimes against a juvenile.

An Alcorn County jury found Randy Lee Downs, 53, of Booneville, guilty of sexual battery and fondling on Thursday. The victim was a minor at the time the crimes occurred.

Judge Michael P. Mills Jr. sentenced Downs to serve 30 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections Friday morning.

