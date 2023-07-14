OXFORD – A Prentiss County man will spend the next 15 years in a federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to traffic methamphetamine.
Justin Williams, 34, of Booneville pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson sentenced him Friday to 180 months in prison, ordered him to pay a $10,000 fine and to serve five years of supervised release when he gets out of prison.
Additionally, the court ordered Williams to forfeit more than $100,000 and various jewelry items that were identified as drug proceeds.
U.S. prosecutors said Williams was involved in a drug trafficking organization responsible for transporting large quantities of methamphetamine from Texas and distributing it throughout north Mississippi. Williams arranged to have the controlled substances shipped through commercial package delivery services into Mississippi, where he would then distribute the drugs across the region.
The investigation of this drug trafficking organization and its participants spanned more than a year and resulted in the indictment of Williams and 16 others.
“The distribution and use of methamphetamine has devastating consequences for communities across our country, and many towns throughout our district have felt its harsh effects,” said U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner. “The arrest and prosecution of those who contribute to this problem is a priority for the U.S. Attorney’s Office as well as our federal, state and local law enforcement partners.”
The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics investigated the case.
“Justin Williams’s sentencing sends a clear message that drug trafficking will not be tolerated in the Northern District of Mississippi,” said Bradford L. Byerley, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA. “Methamphetamine is an addictive drug with devastating consequences for individuals and families.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.