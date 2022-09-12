BOONEVILLE • Two Prentiss County men are facing felony charges after they allegedly kidnapped a juvenile girl and transported her to another jurisdiction where the younger man had sex with her.
Dallas Blake Fischeal, 18, and Terry Lee Dykes, 45, are accused of driving to a Prentiss County residence on Labor Day, picking up the 14-year-old victim and taking her to Booneville. The victim’s parent reported the incident to the Booneville Police Department and pressed charges.
“Mr. Fischeal is charged with statutory rape and he is being held on a $50,000 bond,” said Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey. “The incident happened on Sept. 5, and we arrested him on the fifth.”
Prentiss County Jail records show Fischeal was booked in at 11 a.m. on Sept. 5 on the single charge.
“It is possible that the city will be filing additional charges against Mr. Fischeal,” Ramey said.
Dykes was arrested on Sunday evening by the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into the jail on Sept. 11 at 7:17 p.m.
Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said his department has charged both Fischeal and Dykes with kidnapping. During their arraignment on these charges in Prentiss County Justice Court, bond was set at $100,000.
Tolar said the girl was not kidnapped against her will, but since she is underage, she could not legally give her consent.
