BOONEVILLE • By the end of the year, work should be well underway converting a former retail store on Booneville’s main drag into the city’s new police department.
Tuesday night, the city's board of aldermen approved the first phase of a project to convert the old Fred’s building on North Second Street (Highway 145) into a new municipal justice complex. Mayor Chris Lindley said the 25,000-square-foot building will eventually house the police department, the city court clerk and a new municipal courtroom.
In the fall of 2020, the city used about $500,000 from the first round of federal COVID relief money to purchase the building and remove asbestos tiling. But the ongoing pandemic, funding issues and a board that saw four new aldermen elected last year, kept the project on the back burner.
Since the total price tag of the complex is more than $4 million, the city decided to break the project into three separate phases.
“The plan is that once we get Phase 1 completed, we will be able to act on phases 2 and 3 and get them done quickly,” Lindley said. “Hopefully by then, construction costs will have gone down.”
According to the plans designed by Linda Smith of Architecture South, Phase 1 will include the building’s communal lobby and the police department on the north side. Because this initial work will include renovating the front facade as well as running water and sewer lines throughout the 9,500-square-foot building, the estimated cost of the phase is $1.7 million, by far the highest of all phases of the project.
The second phase will see the construction of the City Court Clerk offices and the BPD detectives division on the south side of the building. It is the smallest of the phases, in both size and cost. Renovating the 4,500-square-foot space into what will be mostly offices will cost around $600,000.
The final $1.5 million phase will build a new municipal courtroom in the center of the building, as well as judges chamber and holding cells in the back.
“It will be a top of the line, wonderful facility,” Lindley said. “It is greatly needed. They are on top of each other at the PD right now.
The current police department – including detectives and dispatch – is crammed into roughly 1,000 square feet in the basement of City Hall.
While federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars were used to buy the building, the city will have to find other ways to fund the transformation of the huge metal shell into a municipal justice complex. The city is searching for grants and low interest loans.
“We are looking at every possible avenue for funding,” Lindley said.
Once construction drawings are complete, the project will be put out for bids. The city could be looking to let the contract as soon as late summer.
Because the project is not the average construction project, city officials hope to have an advantage on pricing.
“Since it is a complete building with a roof, they will be able to work in the dry,” Lindley said. “This could be a prime project for someone to do over the winter. I hope the contractors will realize that and the bids will be competitive.”
Traditionally, construction projects in Mississippi have to shut down in November when the winter rains set in and cannot restart until the ground dries up in the spring. This job will be almost entirely indoors, allowing work to continue during the winter.