BOONEVILLE – The Booneville Police Department arrested four people over a two week period on felony drug charges in separate investigations.
Officers responding to a March 29 disturbance on Meadowcreek Road found James Tyler Wilson, 28 of Booneville, walking away from the scene. Wilson, who was out on bond for a previous drug arrest, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond on the new charge is $40,000. The District Attorney's Office is seeking to revoke the previous bond.
A traffic stop April 3 on Hatchie Street near East Church Street led to the arrest of Marjanne Rechelle Wood, 54 of Booneville. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine and held on a $5,000 bond.
A week later, Booneville detectives charged Boretta Wayne Oswalt with possession of methamphetamine and possession of buprenorphine with intent to distribute. He was charged as a habitual offender and his bond was set at $100,000. Since he was out on bond for a prior felony charge, prosecutors are seeking to revoke the previous bond.
On April 13, Booneville detectives charged Jason Marshaun Miller, 35 of Booneville, with possession of methamphetamine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of powder cocaine, possession of MDMA, and possession by a firearm by a felon. His bond was set at $50,000.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.