TUPELO – A Lee County man convicted of second-degree murder in the July 2021 death of a Richmond man will spend the next 30 years in prison.
Bradley Kevin King, 56, of Nettleton, was initially charged and later indicted on the charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Randy Benson, 59. Last week, a Lee County jury deliberated for five hours before finding him guilty of the lesser charge of second-degree murder.
During sentencing Thursday, Circuit Judge Chip Mills ordered King to 40 years in prison but suspended 10 of those years. When King is released, he will have to serve five years of post-release supervision, commonly called probation.
“We are comfortable with the second-degree conviction and the 30 years to serve,” said Assistant District Attorney Megan French. “We feel this is justice for Mr. Benson.”
Law enforcement officials received a 911 call around 10 p.m. on July 24, 2021, for a shooting in progress on County Road 810 in the Richmond community, located on Highway 371, south of Mooreville and near the Lee-Itawamba County line. Deputies found Randy Benson, 59, dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
Witnesses identified the shooter as King, who was friendly with Benson and had visited the house numerous times before.
“(King) felt he had been wronged about something and arrived at the residence with a firearm,” French said. “Things escalated, and Mr. King started shooting.”
During the three-day trial, witnesses had conflicting memories about how King carried the gun and when he pulled it out, the prosecutor said. One witness said he kept the handgun in his waistband and only pulled it out at the last minute when things got heated. Another witness said King got out of the car with the gun in his hand and walked in the house to confront Benson.
Following the Saturday night shooting, King was driven away from the Richmond house, and he went on the run. Since King moved around a lot and had no permanent address, authorities felt he would stay in the area.
After getting information on the third day that King was likely in the Tombigbee State Park area between Plantersville and Mooreville, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office called for the assistance of Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks conservation officers to help search the heavily wooded area. Four days after the shooting, King was captured without incident by deputies, U.S. Marshals and game wardens.
The day Benson died, July 24, 2021, was one of the deadliest days in Lee County's recent history. Five people were shot and killed within a 22-hour period.
Tadarrel Hall was shot and killed in a Tupelo restaurant parking lot around 1 a.m. Ja’derius Marion was arrested later the same day and charged with second degree murder. This case has not gone to trial.
Around 11 p.m. that day, Norahs Coleman, Jessica Pannell and Robben Wilson were killed in Tupelo’s first triple homicide. Four people – Javion Clifton, Shamar Carroll, Taquon A. Garth and Jaylen Wells – have been charged with capital murder. This case has not gone to trial. Previously filed court documents show the District Attorney’s Office plans to try all four defendants together.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.