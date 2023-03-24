TUPELO – A pair of siblings are being held without bond in connection with an early morning shooting at a South Gloster restaurant last week where more than three dozen shots were fired.
Stanquan M. Haynes, 28, of South Evergreen Street, Aberdeen, has been charged with aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied building. Stanshea L. Buckingham, 34, of Ford Circle, Tupelo, is charged with accessory after the fact.
Tupelo police are still searching for the man they consider the principal shooter — Courtney Mikale Jamison, 34.
During Haynes’ and Buckingham’s initial appearances Friday afternoon, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen ordered both held without bond.
Tupelo police responded to a shooting at the Waffle House at 722 South Gloster Street at 2:05 a.m. on March 17. Detective Wes Kloac testified Friday that an altercation between two parties inside the restaurant escalated. Members of one party retrieved guns from their car and fired shots.
“It looks like things got out of hand, people feared for their lives and guns came out,” Kloac said. “We picked up close to 40 shell casings and have confirmed three different guns were fired.”
The gunfire broke several of the restaurant’s windows. There were up to 20 people in the Waffle House at the time but only one person was injured. One adult male victim had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police say that Buckingham can be seen on video getting in her car in the parking lot and driving away. The same video reportedly shows Haynes and Jamison firing at the restaurant, then getting into another car and driving away. The men followed Buckingham to her house just a mile away in the Lee Acres subdivision, where she allegedly helped the men hide the car in her garage.
When U.S. Marshals showed up at her house, she reportedly gave them permission to search the residence, where they located the bullet-riddled car. The weapons used in the shooting have not been located.
“From the time of the incident up until the time of her arrest (on the evening of March 23) she was still contacting Courtney (Jamison) by phone and telling him where the U.S. Marshals were looking for him,” Kloac said.
Judge Allen said there was probable cause that Buckingham was an accessory after the fact and bound the case over to the grand jury. Since her level of involvement before and during the crime has not been determined, the judge ordered her to be held without bond. Since the weapons have not been recovered, and Haynes might have played a role in hiding or dumping the guns, Judge Allen ordered him held without bond as well.
Tupelo police and the U.S. Marshals Service are still looking for Jamison, who is described as a Black male, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighing around 210 pounds. His last known address was in Tupelo.
Anyone with information about this shooting or Jamison’s location is asked to contact TPD at 662-841-6491, tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.
