SHANNON – A pair of south Lee County cattle farmers are offering a reward to find out who is responsible for shooting their cattle.
Lionel Trice and his son Cedric Trice had a cow shot in November while it grazed in their County Road 154 pasture. This week, a bull was shot in the stomach and its recovery is questionable. And a few weeks ago, a pair of calves died mysteriously.
“In the last five years, we have lost two breeding bulls, five heifers and two calves,” Cedric Trice said. “We didn’t know what happened, but now we are thinking something is fishy. This (the bull getting shot) proves it. Somebody is doing something.”
After the most recent incident, the Trices decided to offer a monetary incentive for people to come forward. Lionel Trice said he would offer a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest. The tips should be passed along to law enforcement, not the cattle farmers. If authorities say the tip led to an arrest, the reward will be paid.
“I will go ahead and put up $500,” Lionel Trice said. “If that doesn’t work, I will go up. I’m going to stop this.”
While the problem might have been going on for five or more years, the incidents of the last few months raised their suspicions. Around November, a cow was shot in the back near her tail. The bullet appears to have passed through. The wound is in the process of healing, but Lionel Trice said they don’t know if it will affect the cow’s ability to calve.
Last weekend, Cedric Trice heard gunshots around midnight. When he went to feed the cattle the next day, he discovered a white-faced black Angus bull had been shot in the side, apparently in the lung.
“The bullet went in right between the ribs and didn’t go all the way through,” Cedric Trice said. “When he breathes, fluid spews out of the wound.”
The Trices are waiting for a veterinarian to come out and inspect the wound to see what can be done. While the young bull has lost some weight, he is still eating and jostling for position at the feed trough with the other cows.
If the medical prognosis is not good, the 600-pound bull will be butchered, giving the Trices the opportunity to recover the bullet. That evidence could be used to locate the person or persons responsible.
The Trices have had as many as 40 head of cattle on their 54-acre pasture southwest of Shannon. They only have half that number at the moment.
While they do not know who is killing their cattle, the Trices said some neighbors have made disputed claims about the ownership of the property. The father and son said it is family land handed down to them.
