TUPELO • Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka reluctantly brandished a Mississippi State University shirt on Friday after losing a friendly wager with Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson.
Quaka, an Ole Miss graduate, had to wear the opposing school’s colors after Johnson recruited more runners for a charity 5K run.
“It’s a glorious and wonderful day as I get to present John Quaka with his first Mississippi State shirt,” said a beaming Johnson. “He has to wear the shirt all day, and he can’t stay in his office. He has to get out in the public.”
The wager between the two veteran law enforcement officers began in mid-April when Quaka challenged Johnson via Facebook to see who could get the most runners for the May 21 Blessed Are the Peacekeepers 5K run.
“The chief, being new, decided to stir the pot,” Johnson said.
The men traded lighthearted barbs online over the weeks that followed. While Quaka took an early lead, the sheriff ended up recruiting 148 runners, including Quaka’s wife. The chief could only muster 100.
The good-natured ribbing continued during the race itself when a train came through shortly after Quaka had crossed the tracks on Spring Street, prompting the sheriff to shoot a quick video accusing the chief of scheduling the train just to stop his team.
“I got the video on my phone before I finished the race,” Quaka said with a smile.
To commemorate the incident, Quaka created a trophy out of scrap wood and a toy train and presented it to Johnson Friday.
The fundraising run is sponsored annually by the Wives of Warriors support group. All of the proceeds go to buying body armor for law enforcement agencies across north Mississippi, focusing on smaller agencies.
“Thanks to these two men, we had the largest run ever, with 535 registered runners,” said race director Kim Rushing. “We raised more than $30,000 and should be able to buy 30 more bulletproof vests this year.”
This was the eighth Blessed Are the Peacekeepers run. The first seven raised enough money to purchase new, custom-fitted body armor for 157 officers at 42 different agencies in 15 counties.
“The real winner in all of this are the men and women who will receive new vests,” said Quaka.
Johnson and Quaka have agreed to have the same wager for next year’s race and the police chief vowed to win.
“Y’all take a good look (at me wearing this shirt) because it’s not going to happen again,” Quaka said.