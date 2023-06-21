OXFORD – A federal judge has sentenced a Marshal County man to serve more than 27 years in prison for the illegal possession of a firearm.
Charles Derryberry, 46, of Byhalia, was the leader of a Mississippi-based street gang, the Nines, according to evidence presented during the jury trial and sentencing hearing.
In early 2022, law enforcement was looking for Derryberry, also known as “Frost,” for a string of armed robberies. In one incident, he fired multiple shots at the victim. After learning that Derryberry had a large quantity of drugs, Lafayette County deputy sheriffs stopped the truck Derryberry was in on Feb. 27, 2022. A search of the vehicle uncovered a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol under his seat.
Since Derryberry had at least three felony drug or violence convictions at the time of his arrest, he was subject to enhanced penalties — a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to life in prison — under the Federal Armed Career Criminal Act. Evidence presented in court revealed that Derryberry actually had 17 prior felony convictions on the day he possessed the firearm.
During a three-day trial in February, a jury found Derryberry guilty. United States District Court Judge Sharion Aycock on June 20 sentenced Derryberry to 327 months in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
“The defendant’s entire adult life has been spent committing an unending series of crimes, many of them violent,” said U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner. “The prosecutors and investigators in this case have made the public safer by ensuring that Derryberry is where he belongs – behind bars.”
ATF Acting Special Agent in Charge Anthony Spotswood said sending a career criminal to prison shows the commitment by the agency to protect the communities and to hold accountable those who threaten public safety.
“The sentence imposed in this case sends a message to individuals who are prohibited from possessing firearms that we will continue to work to keep our neighborhoods safe as the top priority for ATF,” Spotswood said.
