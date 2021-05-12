OXFORD - A Lowndes County man has been arrested after a domestic incident in west Oxford escalated to kidnapping.
The Oxford Police Department responded May 8 to the 100 block of Eagle Point Loop for a reported domestic disturbance. A caller told the 911 dispatcher that a person inside the residence was being held against their will.
A police negotiator was called to the scene and attempted to make contact but was unable to hold consistent communications. After two hours of trying resolve the situation peacefully, officers forced their way into the residence and whisked the victim to safety. A police spokesman said the victim was not harmed.
Landon Dove, 26, of Caledonia, was subsequently arrested and charged with kidnapping and multiple misdemeanor charges. During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $100,000.