PITTSBORO • The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office has issued an arrest warrant for a man in connection with a Wednesday night fatal shooting in Derma.Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said they are looking for Taurus Shaw, 36, of Calhoun City, on the charge of first degree murder.Authorities responded to a Terry Drive address in Derma April 27 around 8 p.m. for a shooting. The victim was identified as Anthony Armstrong, 34, of Vardaman.Anyone with information on the crime or the whereabouts of Shaw is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 662-412-5000.