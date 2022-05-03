featured Calhoun County murder suspect captured in Tupelo By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal William Moore Reporter Author twitter Author email May 3, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Shaw Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUPELO • A Calhoun County man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Derma last week has been captured.Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said the U.S. Marshals Service apprehended Taurus Shaw in Tupelo Tuesday morning on an arrest warrant charging him with first degree murder.Shaw, 36, of Calhoun City, is accused of fatally shooting Anthony Armstrong, 34, of Vardaman, at a Terry Drive address in Derma April 27 around 8 p.m.Shaw is expected to be transported back to Calhoun County where he will have his initial court appearance where a judge will set or deny bond. william.moore@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Shaw Calhoun County Tupelo Law Criminal Law Crime Police Arrest Warrant Greg Pollan U.s. Marshals Service Fatal William Moore Reporter William covers cops, courts and breaking news for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow William Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News 1 and 7 buyers aren't using a realtor. Here are some of the challenges 'Whoa': Klobuchar reacts to what Trump's SCOTUS nominees said about abortion during confirmations Hollywood Minute: First Look at 'Don't Worry Darling' She was fed up with anti-abortion protesters, so she broadcast them on TikTok Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters