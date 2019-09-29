TUPELO • On the morning of Aug. 15 of this year, a young girl, like many across the U.S., received a text message on her phone.
The green bubble that appeared on her screen didn’t contain plans for the weekend or homework questions. Instead, she saw a campus-wide threat that affected the safety of hundreds of children.
Taking immediate action, the girl alerted her principal at Tupelo Middle School, and the chain of command and action went into affect.
The principal alerted Tupelo Public School District Rob Picou, who informed his staff. The staff informed campus security and the Tupelo Police Department. The school was placed on partial lockdown. Faculty, parents and the citizens of Tupelo were made aware of the situation and the safety of the students.
It’s a harrowing journey from incident to crisis, a delicate balance that involves multiple parties, organizations and facilitators – and thanks to technology, it all happens in less than five minutes to keep the students of TPSD safe.
The tightrope between chaos and calm is mediated by those who have been trained to handle such situations, and while the Aug. 15 incident at TMS was nothing more than an empty threat – each call, text, social media post or whisper is taken seriously by school district officials and local police.
How did we get here?
The town of Littleton, Colorado was rocked by the events of April 20, 1999, when two students at Columbine High School took the lives of 12 classmates and one teacher, injuring 21 others in what’s often referred to as the first-ever school shooting massacre.
According to Tupelo Police Department Captain Terry Sanford, that’s the day everything changed for school safety.
“Used to, the mandate was to wait for SWAT,” Sanford said. “That’s what they did there. You don’t wait for them anymore to take care of a threat. It’s our duty to go in. You go in solo. You hope to never have to do that, but our response time is immediate.”
TPSD has never had an active shooter situation, and will hopefully never have to, but in case of extreme peril, armed officers are ready, able and trained to intervene.
For students and faculty, the plan is to avoid, deny and defend.
“Avoid the attacker, deny the attacker access and defend ourselves if need be,” said assistant superintendent Andy Cantrell. “All our plans are site-specific. Teachers know what to do for their own classrooms and campuses.
“One of the worst things you can do is fail to make a decision. You can ‘what if?’ scenarios all day long. It’s difficult to predict what might happen but it’s fairly easy to look and respond to what people will do who have the right training.”
Campus enforcement officers, school resource officers and school security officers each make up the defense line of safety for the district. With them, more than 500 cameras on 14 different campuses watch more than 7,000 students daily to ensure security.
The digital age
In the last few years, students at Tupelo High School have been allowed to bring personal devices – phones, tablets, etc. – to campus for use. While technology makes a lot of things easier, it also can make things more dangerous, especially when it comes to social media and new ways to send threats.
“Clicking send can be a life altering decision,” Cantrell said. “We take all threats seriously. It is more of a problem with social media with everything that’s happening and what we’re seeing is younger kids making these threats. You look at the decisions we have to make, we have to be very firm when we make these. We want our parents to make sure they’re monitoring these cell phones so they don’t become an out of sight, out of mind thing.”
TPSD security director Terry Hatch said that technology is good for one thing, but bad for another.
“We want to make the best decision for all involved, maybe not the most popular decision – but the best decision,” Hatch said of dealing with online threats.
Whether it’s supposed to be a joke or not, it’s no laughing matter to TPSD officials.
“If you make any of those threats, playing or not serious or just to do it, that’s a felony, now,” Captain Sanford said. “Youth court has authority over that, they have jurisdiction over that ... or they can charge them as an adult and move it to circuit court.”
Life can then change drastically for those students, resulting in expulsion or even being placed on no-fly lists.
Policy and practice
Within their security meeting, Cantrell, Sanford, Hatch and TPSD communications director Gregg Ellis shared a 30-page document outlining exact plans for an upcoming THS Golden Wave football game.
“We try to have at least 20 to 25 officers on campus at the games,” Hatch said. “This time we had 28.”
The handbook for officers showed detailed maps of who was to be stationed where and when. The idea being that any one on the fields or in the stands can look in any direction and see a law enforcement officer within sight.
“It really is a district-wide effort,” said Ellis. “It gives me a phenomenal appreciation for what they do.”
Ellis was witness to active shooter training at THS this past summer, as officers had to engage a hallway simulation, firing pellet guns and taking down the threat.
“It was incredibly intense,” Ellis said. “I felt like I knew what that chaos would be like.”
Ellis’ role in situations like these that involve law enforcement is to get information out on behalf of the district to parents in the community. It’s his job to make sure that information is communicated through crises or sensitive issues to necessary parties.
“When we have a situation like this, we always have a post-meeting to address what we did right and see if we did anything wrong,” Ellis said. “There are things we feel comfortable with and things we can improve upon. And you can always improve on things.
“If everybody gets to go home, we consider that successful,” Cantrell said. “If nobody was injured at the end of an event, we did our jobs.”
Cantrell said that reliance upon communication, resources and an intense focus on safety is what has made the jobs of educators and enforcers within the district handle these types of situations.
“We give these kids a means of letting us know what’s happening,” Cantrell said. “Kids can often know a lot more about these events than adults do.”
To that end, TPSD has set up a text line to send in tips at 598-4445 and also online at TPSDtipline.com to send in any information securely.
“We’re blessed to have the resources that we do and TPSD is committed to being proactive and staying ahead of the curve in terms of school safety,” Cantrell said.