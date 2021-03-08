STARKVILLE – A Friday afternoon wreck between a dump truck and a car in north Starkville lead to the death of two people.
Starkville police responded to the Garrard Road near Hiwasse Drive March 5 around 3:45 p.m. for a head-on collision between a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu and a semi-trailer dump truck. The dump truck was traveling east and the passenger vehicle was traveling west on Garrard Road during the time of this tragic incident.
According to Starkville police spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady, evidence from video, the roadway, and witness statements indicate that the passenger vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed while passing a vehicle in a no-passing zone. The vehicle then lost control, entering the opposing lane into oncoming traffic, striking the truck head-on.
The two front seat occupants of the car, Tia Boyd, 21, and Jamario Jordan, 26, were pronounced deceased on the scene. A rear seat occupant of the Chevrolet was flown to a hospital out of the area for treatment.