ABERDEEN – The city of Booneville has been added as a defendant in a federal lawsuit that claims Booneville mayor Chris Lindley unlawfully arrested then “physically assaulted and battered” a 17-year-old male juvenile last spring at a city park.
The lawsuit, filed by now-18-year-old victim Zion Young in U.S. District Court in late April, seeks a total of $1.5 million in compensatory and punitive damages from Lindley and the city of Booneville. The city was added as a defendant in the amended complaint filed July 7.
This civil action is based on incidents that occurred on April 11, 2022, at Swift Park, formerly known as Westside Park. According to the lawsuit, Young rode his dirt bike to the park and stopped at a field where friends were practicing football. At some point, Lindley walked up to the youths and started recording them with his cell phone.
When the mayor asked about the motorcycle, Young said it was his and he would move it. Young put on his helmet and tried to leave when Lindley shoved him off the bike. The complaint says Lindley then ripped off Young’s helmet and hit him in the back of the head multiple times.
Young reportedly hurt his right wrist in the assault and he started suffering severe headaches immediately after the incident.
Young and his attorney, Jackson-based Bruce Burton, argue that in addition to the assault, by preventing Young from leaving, Lindley unlawfully arrested Young and denied him due process, violating both state and federal laws. Burton argues that as mayor, Lindley was an ex-officio police officer for the city.
According to the amended complaint, during a criminal trial over the same incident, Lindley testified that he was protecting the city’s infrastructure when he “arrested and restrained” Young. He later testified he had no training as a police officer or how and when to make an arrest.
The lawsuit claims that the city of Booneville is liable because it has allowed “its mayors to act as ex-officio police officers in making arrests, restraining citizens movement and liberty without having any training on determining probable cause or making arrests.”
Young and his attorney are asking for $500,000 in compensatory damages, $1 million in punitive damages, plus court costs and attorney fees.
The case was initially assigned to District Judge Sharion Aycock. She recused herself last month and the case was reassigned to Chief U.S. District Judge Debra Brown.
The same incident at the park last spring also brought criminal charges against Lindley. Young’s family charged him with simple assault. A justice court judge and prosecutor were brought in from Lee County to handle the court case last November. Lindley was found guilty and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine.
