OXFORD – A federal jury found a former Tippah County woman guilty Wednesday of threatening to kill a federal judge last fall but did not convict her of a lesser charge of sending the threat through interstate communications.
Candra Clark, 41, of Ridgeland, will remain in federal custody until she is sentenced Oct. 23 in Oxford by District Judge Carlton W. Reeves, who was called in from the south half of the state to hear the case. The crime carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine and not more than 3 years probation upon release.
During the early morning hours of Monday Sept. 26, 2022, Clark sent two emails to U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy Percy. The first was sent at 1:34 a.m. Clark signed her name to the profanity-filled rant in which she asked the judge to meet her in public “where i can just end you and the problems you (expletive) cause!” In the second email sent just before dawn, she accused the judge of abusing his power and threatened to charge him with treason.
Clark was arrested four days later and booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center. Magistrate Judge David Sanders ordered her held without bond until trial.
While awaiting trial, Clark filed numerous handwritten motions and letters to the court. In one letter this spring, she severely criticized her own lawyer, calling Thomas Levidiotis “an over opinionated piece of (excrement) reprobate who should have his tongue removed.”
Levidiotis used Clark’s numerous hand-written filings and “other wacky writings” to question her mental stability and point out the “nearly homeless” woman had no car and was never in a position to carry out the alleged threat.
“She is her own worst enemy in this prosecution,” Levidiotis said in an April court filing. “(She) may write threatening emails, leave ugly messages on voice-mail, stab voodoo dolls that look like how she imagines a judge to look, but it is just not reasonable to impute a ‘true threat’ made with ‘intent to retaliate’ into her vague (and frankly comical) musings.”
The trial started Monday and the jury began deliberations late Wednesday morning. The jury returned with their verdict around 4 p.m.
Because Clark threatened Judge Percy, all of the judges in the Northern District of Mississippi recused themselves. It was reassigned to Judge Reeves and Magistrate Judge LaKeysha Greer Isaac from the southern district.
Clark has a history of sending threatening letters to Child Protective Services and the Tippah County Sheriff’s Office. The Tippah County Chancery Court issued a permanent injunction against Clark to prevent her from having any contact with CPS because of the threats to employees.
Clark filed a civil lawsuit in October 2021 challenging the condition of her confinement at the Tippah County Jail. She claimed that during the 15 months she was incarcerated in the Ripley facility, she lost her home, her car, all her possessions and Child Protective Services took her child away.
Judge Percy dismissed the case in July 2022 with prejudice because Clark, who represented herself, failed to state a claim upon which relief could be granted.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.