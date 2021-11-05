WEST POINT • A Clay County man has been charged with shooting an officer, Thursday night, near West Point, and beginning a lengthy standoff.
Clay County deputy sheriffs were called to a Highway 46 West residence Nov. 4. The woman said her son was armed and trying to force his way into her home. By the time deputies arrived, Tommy Gandy, 39, had broken into the house and appeared to be armed with a rifle.
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott was able to contact the woman and get her into a locked bedroom. The Clay County Sheriff's Office special response team was deployed and extracted her through the bedroom window.
As deputies extracted the woman from the window, Gandy broke through the bedroom door and opened fire. K-9 officer Kyle Eaves was struck in the head by a round. He was carried to the North Mississippi Medical Center - West Point and then airlifted to the hospital in Tupelo. Eaves remains in stable but guarded condition.
Gandy barricaded himself inside the house, beginning a standoff that lasted almost six hours. The Mississippi Highway Patrol SWAT team was called in to assist. Scott said the suspect fired multiple rounds at the SWAT team but surrendered around 11 p.m.
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agents recovered the Gandy's weapon and are leading the ongoing investigation.
Gandy was booked into the Clay County Detention Center Thursday night on a single count of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. Scott said an arraignment date will be set later, after investigators determine what charges Gandy will face.
In addition to MHP and MBI, Clay County was assisted by the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks; the West Point Police Department, the West Point Fire Department, the Chickasaw Sheriff's Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.
Scott said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 662-494-2896 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.