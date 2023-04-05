STARKVILLE – Just a day after a man was shot and killed in a south Starkville apartment, a suspect has been arrested and charged with capital murder.
Starkville police said Tyshawn De’vontea Marquez Henley, 18, of Columbus, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Columbus by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force. He was charged with capital murder because the killing took place while a robbery was being committed, officials said.
Police officers responded to the Blake Court townhouses at 1220 Louisville Street around 7:30 p.m. April 4 after being notified that shots had been fired. The responding officers found an unresponsive victim who was later identified as Kirby Sherman, 31, of Starkville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Drugs, cash, and guns remain a consistent contributor in the senseless loss of life throughout this area,” said Starkville Police Chief Mark Ballard. “I am sorry for this family’s loss. The speed of this arrest would not have been possible without the diligent efforts of the first responding officers at Starkville PD and the tremendous assistance of community members who provided their support.”
This incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.
