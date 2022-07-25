TUPELO • People of all ages gathered in Gumtree Park in downtown Tupelo on Sunday and Monday evenings to rally for a common cause – to stop gun violence.
“We have an opportunity to change the trajectory of the community,” said organizer Orlando Pannell. “We must stand together, set boundaries and be the change. If we don’t say 'enough is enough,' who will say it?”
The two-day rally coincided with the first anniversary of a triple homicide that took the lives of Pannell’s 21-year-old daughter, Jessica, and her friends Norahs Coleman, 21, and Robben Wilson, 22. Pannell said July 25, 2021, will forever be ingrained as the worst day of his life.
Gun violence survivors, pastors, families of victims, police and politicians took to the stage in an attempt to jumpstart the community into joining together and taking a stand.
“The only thing that gives evil power is when people don’t say or do anything,” said Bishop Clarence Parks of the Temple of Compassion and Deliverance. “This is not a Black thing. It’s not a white thing, an Asian thing or a Native American thing. This is a group thing.”
Parks noted that even in the wild west, Wyatt Earp and Doc Holiday made the Cowboys check their guns before entering Tombstone, Arizona, to keep the city safe.
One of the easiest ways to prevent gun violence is to get the guns out of the hands of criminals and wayward youths who haven’t seen the value of their lives or others, said Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka. He said his officers are seeing guns in the hands of 15- to 25-year-olds way too often.
He said his first act as chief was to make gun violence the No. 1 priority. He reinstated safety checkpoints that rotate to different locations in each of the city’s seven council wards. That keeps criminals guessing.
“The goal is to make them think twice before going out with a gun and doing nefarious things,” Quaka said. “We have taken guns off the streets. I don’t have stats about how many lives have been saved, but I can tell you from the bottom of my heart that we have saved lives.”
Pannell said the one senseless act that took his child affected more than just the families of the three victims. It also affected the families of the four suspects now charged with capital murder. And even though it has been a year, the wounds are still painful.
“Every time you see something, like a memory on Facebook, it takes you back down that road,
Pannell said, “This is never going to be over in our lives.”
And because eliminating gun violence will be an ongoing effort, Pannell said the rally will continue. He plans on making it an annual event.
