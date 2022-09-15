CORINTH • An Iuka woman has been charged with capital murder after two children in her care were beaten and one later died. The second child is recovering.
Alcorn County deputy sheriffs and emergency medical personnel were called to a County Road 380 Corinth residence Tuesday Sept. 13 around 9:10 p.m. for an unresponsive small child. The responding deputies found a 2-year-old male with multiple bruises and marks. The child was immediately transported by ambulance to Magnolia Regional Hospital.
When Alcorn County investigators arrived on the scene, the found an 11-moth-old girl inside the residence. She also had multiple injuries and was also carried to the local hospital. Both children were subsequently transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
The children had been left in the care of babysitter Makallie E. Durham, 23, of Thomas Street, Iuka. She had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for the city of Corinth. She was taken into custody and transported to the Alcorn County Jail while the investigation was ongoing.
On Thursday, Sept. 15, authorities were notified that the boy had died from his injuries. The girl is listed in stable condition.
Durham has been charged with capital murder in the death of the boy and with felony child abuse for beating the girl. She remains incarcerated in the county jail awaiting her initial court appearance.
