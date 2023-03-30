CORINTH — An Iuka woman already charged with capital murder in connection with the death of a child in her care last fall is facing four additional child abuse charges.
The new charges, as well as more details, came to light when an Alcorn County grand jury indicted babysitter Makallie E. Durham, 23, of Iuka.
Alcorn County deputy sheriffs and emergency medical personnel were called to a County Road 380 Corinth residence Sept. 13, 2022 for an unresponsive small child. The responding deputies found a 2-year-old male with multiple bruises and marks. There was also an 11-month-old girl inside the residence with multiple injuries.
Both children were carried to Magnolia Regional Hospital and subsequently transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
When the boy died two days later, Durham was arrested and charged with capital murder. She has been held without bond ever since.
Two months after the child died, a grand jury handed down a five-count indictment. In addition to the child abuse that ended with the death of the boy, the legal document said the children endured multiple beatings over a four-day period.
Durham is accused of hitting the boy “in the face or head” on Sept. 9, 12 and 13, 2022. She is also accused of beating the girl “in the face or head” three straight days, Sept. 11-13, 2022. The final count in the indictment is for capital murder in the Sept. 13, 2022 beating of the boy that led to his death.
If convicted of capital murder, Durham could face the death penalty. A trial date has not been set.
She is represented by public defenders Clay Nails and Will Bristow. When arraigned on charges in December, she pleaded not guilty.
