OXFORD – An Alcorn County man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison Thursday for burglarizing a Booneville gun store and carrying the stolen firearms to Chicago.
Galvin Dwayne Davis, 39, was involved in the August 2019 burglary of TNT Pawn in Booneville, according to court documents. Davis and his co-defendants stole 49 firearms and transported those guns to Chicago, where they were sold on the street. A number of those guns have been involved in shootings in Chicago and recovered by Chicago Police.
He was sentenced for three felony charges, stealing a firearm form a licensed dealer, receiving stolen firearms and the unlawful transport of firearms. As part of the sentencing order of Senior Judge Michael P. Mills, Davis was also ordered to pay restitution to TNT Pawn over $42,000 for the value of the stolen firearms and damage to the property.
“The crimes committed by this defendant had a far-reaching effect and the guns illegally transferred were used to victimize others,” said U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi will continue to prioritize the prosecution of violent crimes and gun crimes and we hope that the 14-year sentence imposed in this case will serve as a deterrent to others who might consider engaging in illegal firearms sales and trafficking.”
ATF New Orleans Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn said his agency will continue to focus their efforts on repeat offenders like Davis and to keep stolen firearms out of the hands of criminals.
“The sentence imposed today sends a message to individuals who are prohibited from possessing firearms that we will continue to work to keep our neighborhoods safe as the top priority for ATF,” Thielhorn said.
Davis’s co-defendant, Marquis McCray, is set to be sentenced for his role on Feb. 16.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.