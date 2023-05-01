CORINTH – A pair of observant officers spotted two men with active arrest warrants last Wednesday. When detained, both men allegedly had felony amounts of drugs on them.
Two Corinth officers say they observed Elisha Sires Jr. walking on Foote Street around 4 p.m. April 26. They knew he had active warrants and detained him. When they searched him as part of the arrest, they allegedly found two small baggies of methamphetamine and a clear glass pipe with residue.
Sires was charged with felony possession of a methamphetamine.
The same day, a detective saw Teddy McKinnie Jr. in a parking lot on Cemetery Street. The officer knew McKinnie had a felony aggravated assault warrant, so he alerted other officers and placed McKinnie under arrest.
While at the jail, a small baggy of what police believed was methamphetamine allegedly fell out of his underwear. McKinnie was charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, and aggravated assault. The prior assault dates back to April 15 when a person showed up at the hospital emergency room claiming McKinnie hit them in the head with a baseball bat.
The cases will be presented to an Alcorn County Grand Jury.
