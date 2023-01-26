CORINTH – Police arrested three men on separate felony drug charges during a 27-hour period this week.
The arrests began Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 1:15 a.m. when Denario Jamel Graham, 36, was pulled over because his car had equipment violations. Talking to the driver, the officer detected a strong odor of marijuana.
Graham admitted to smoking weed earlier that evening but said there was nothing illegal in the car. However, a subsequent search of the car uncovered a backpack that contained marijuana, cocaine and a loaded 9mm pistol.
Graham was carried to the Alcorn County Jail and charged with possession of cocaine enhanced by a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, as well as misdemeanor possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and several traffic violations.
That afternoon, police responded to suspected shoplifters at Walmart. Both suspects had active warrants with the city. While searching one suspect, Steven Robert Manka of Michie, Tennessee, officers found a plastic bag containing a crystalline substance. Manka admitted it was methamphetamine and a field test confirmed the identity of the drug.
Manka was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana on a motor vehicle.
Early the following morning, an officer patrolling Wenasoga Road spotted a car with its tag obstructed. The officer pulled the car over Jan. 26 around 3 a.m.
On closer look, the tag light was broken and the tag was expired. The driver, Joseph Ezekiel Wilhite, had neither a driver’s license or insurance on the car. A radio check revealed numerous active warrants for the man.
Wilhite was arrested. A search of the vehicle uncovered a bag of methamphetamine and a glass pipe concealed inside a loose panel near the steering column.
He was carried to the jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance, plus possession of paraphernalia and the traffic violations.
