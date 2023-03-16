CORINTH – In separate incidents, the Corinth Police Department has arrested two drivers on felony drug charges.
Corinth police responded on March 8 to the intersection of West Harris Circle and Proper Street for a man who was possibly asleep in the driver's seat. The responding officer claimed to have found Daquandrae Stewart passed out in the drivers seat. According to the officer, there were traces of white powder on Stewart's nose and illegal drugs inside the vehicle.
Stewart, no age listed, was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.
Following a traffic stop on a blue Ford Escape for a traffic violation on March 14, the driver allegedly let police search his car. Officers claim to have found a bag of a white crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine inside the vehicle.
Michael McNair, no age listed, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license.
The felony charges will be presented to an Alcorn County grand jury and the misdemeanors will be handled in Corinth Municipal Court.
