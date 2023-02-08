CORINTH – Two men were arrested by Corinth police last weekend of felony drug charges in separate incidents.
Officers patrolling Buchanan Street just before midnight Friday Feb. 3 saw a car speed away and make a sudden turn onto a side street as if they were trying to get away form the police. Intrigued, the officers pursued the car. When they noticed the tag was obstructed, they made a traffic stop.
The first officer approached the stopped car, claimed to have smelled marijuana smoke and asked the driver to step out of the car.
Brandon Lasaris Woodard, 38, reportedly told police that he had been “drinking a little” and had smoked marijuana a short time before the traffic stop. He allegedly consented to a search of the car, which led to the discovery of three bags of marijuana (totaling a quarter-pound), 35 Adderall pills in two separate pill bottles, two packages of marijuana edible gummies and an open container of alcohol.
He was charged with felony possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule II drug. He was also charged with driving under the influence, open container, and several traffic violation — all misdemeanors.
On Feb. 5, officers patrolling U.S. Highway 72 at around 2:45 a.m. saw three cars parked in front of an abandoned building. There were two people in one of the cars. When the officers stopped to see what was going on, a man reportedly got out of the car and went in the building.
The driver, Donald Alan Johnson, 38, reportedly told police he had been given permission to stay at the building by the passenger. A radio check revealed the passenger had an active arrest warrant. Police say several power tools, consistent with items stolen from cars and storage units, were strewn about the car.
A search of the car reportedly revealed a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine and a cut straw with methamphetamine residue inside it. Johnson was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.