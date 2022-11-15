CORINTH – Two separate incidents in Corinth ended with men facing felony drug charges.
Corinth police responded to a call of someone riding a four-wheeler through a yard Nov. 11 at 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived, the suspect quickly fled the scene. During the foot pursuit, the suspect refused to stop and repeatedly pointed an unknown object at the officers.
Officers used a Taser to stop Shawn Rorie Jr., no age listed, and take him into custody. When searched, Rorie had in his possession numerous suspicious tools, two bags of marijuana, several non-prescription pills, digital scales and a bag of methamphetamine.
He was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine as well as five misdemeanors.
The following evening, officers pulled over a car with an expired tag. A white powder was found outside the passenger side of the car and there was an open container of alcohol in the console. A further search revealed a significant amount of white powder in the door pocket. A field test indicated it was cocaine.
Benjamin Maldonado Jr., no age listed, was charged with felony possession of cocaine, enhanced by a firearm.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.