CORINTH – The Corinth Police Department made three separate burglary arrests in a four-day span last week.
In late June, police responded to a burglary at a residence on Levee Road. Evidence gathered in the investigation led to an arrest warrant for Benjamin Baswell. When police executed a search warrant at his mother’s house, officers did not find the suspect, but they did reportedly find a methamphetamine pipe and a small child in the house with the mother.
On July 13, police learned the mother had been helping Baswell get around and evade arrest. A second search of her house allegedly revealed drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine residue in baggies and three children that the mother was babysitting.
Shannon Baswell was arrested and charged with rendering criminal assistance and two counts of child endangerment. Benjamin Baswell was arrested later at a Kossuth residence and charged with burglary of a dwelling.
The investigation into a July 11 burglary on Wick Street led police to C.J. Holesome. A search of his house allegedly revealed an abundance of stolen property. Holesome was arrested and charged with burglary of a dwelling.
Corinth police took several reports Monday July 10 about burglaries over the previous weekend. The next day, police responded to a call and learned that a suspect had abandoned a backpack just before the officers’ arrival. The backpack was identified as one stolen over the weekend.
Officers found the suspect, Montrel Jones, hiding under a house on Wick Street. Jones reportedly had in his possession of several items from the weekend burglaries, including a stolen firearm. He was charged with two counts of burglary of a dwelling, two counts of burglary of an automobile and possession of a stolen firearm.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.