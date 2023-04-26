CORINTH – A pair of routine traffic stops and a trespassing call resulted in felony drug arrests recently by the Corinth Police Department.
Just before 9 a.m. April 20, officers pulled over a Nissan Pathfinder for speeding. A search of the SUV allegedly resulted in the discovery of two baggies containing powder cocaine in the center console. Devani Ocana, no age given, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
The day before, a patrolman pulled over the white Buick driven by Tonya Johnson around 10:15 a.m. Police claim to have discovered drug paraphernalia and a felony amount of methamphetamine inside the vehicle. The felony possession charge will be handled in circuit court; the misdemeanor paraphernalia charge will go through Corinth Municipal Court.
On Monday April 24, police were called to the Scale Street area for a report of a man trespassing. Responding officers found Kobe Nance and arrested him on an unrelated warrant. When officers searched Nance, they allegedly discovered a large amount of marijuana in his backpack. Nance was charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
