A stolen Beechcraft King Air 90 circles the Tupelo Regional Airport Saturday morning, after several hours of flying the pilot crashed the plane near the Gravestown Volunteer Fire Department along Highway 4 West.
A stolen Beechcraft King Air 90 rests in a soybean field following its crash landing near the Gravestown Volunteer Fire Department along Highway 4 West on Saturday, Sept. 3. The pilot, Cory Patterson, is being held without bond after allegedly stealing the plane and threatening to crash it into the Walmart on West Main Street in Tupelo.
This photo shows the sign at Tupelo Regional Airport on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. That same day, a Flight-Based Operator employee at the airport stole a plane and threatened to crash it into area businesses. The incident has prompted airport officials to review security measures.
Tupelo and Lee County officials gather at a temporary command post at the base of the control tower at the Tupelo Regional Airport on Saturday morning after a pilot reportedly stole a plane and flew it across Northeast Mississippi while threatening to into areas businesses and buildings. Law enforcement officials took the pilot into custody after more than five hours of pursuit.
Emergency vehicles move inside the gates of Tupelo Regional Airport on Saturday morning after a pilot reportedly stole a plane and threatened to crash it into the Walmart Supercenter on West Main Street. Officials took the pilot into custody after a multicounty pursuit that lasted more than five hours.
Thomas Wells | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJ
Thomas Wells | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJ
Thomas Wells | DAILY JOURNAL
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Walmart employees block off the entrance to the West Main Street store on Saturday morning after a pilot reportedly stole a plane from the Tupelo Airport and threatened to crash it into the retailer.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
TUPELO – A man accused of stealing a plane from the Tupelo airport in September and crashing it in a Benton County soybean field died Monday while in federal custody in Miami, Florida.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons website shows that Cory Wayne Patterson, 29, of Shannon, died Nov. 14 but offered no other information.
Patterson, who was facing two federal felony charges, was sent to Federal Detention Facility Miami for a court-ordered psychological evaluation.
Details as to how Patterson died while in custody inside a federal facility have not been released. The U.S. Marshals Service is expected to release a statement sometime Wednesday.
Patterson is accused of stealing a twin-engine Beechcraft King Air from the Tupelo Regional Airport around 5 a.m. Sept. 3. Shortly after taking off, he called 911 and told the operator to evacuate the West Main Street Walmart because he was going to crash the plane into it intentionally. Patterson, who is not a pilot and could not land the plane, flew all over Northeast Mississippi for five hours before finally crashing the plane in a bean field west of Ripley near the Benton-Tippah county line.
According to court documents, Patterson told the 911 dispatcher, “I just don't want to live anymore and want to cause chaos while I’m at it.”
In a hand-written note found in the crashed plane, Patterson said he was at the end of his rope and said he picked Walmart because it could be easily evacuated to keep innocent people from being hurt.
Patterson, who was not injured in the crash, was taken into custody immediately and returned to Tupelo where he faced state charges of grand larceny and making terrorist threats. He was held without bond in the Lee County Jail for about 10 days. U.S. Marshals transported Patterson to Oxford Sept. 14 where he was charged in federal court with destruction of an aircraft and threats involving the destruction of an aircraft, both felonies. Following that hearing, Patterson was remanded into the custody of marshals.
