TUPELO • The man accused of stealing a million-dollar plane Saturday morning and threatening to crash it into a Walmart has been denied bond.
Cory Wayne Patterson, 29, of Shannon, was formally charged with grand larceny and making terrorist threats during his initial appearance in Tupelo Municipal Court on Sunday, Sept. 4. Judge Jay Weir ordered Patterson held without bond following the 20-minute proceeding.
Patterson is represented by Ashland-based attorney Tony Farese, who met with his client on Saturday afternoon but was unable to make the preliminary hearing. During the initial appearance, Patterson was represented by public defender Dennis Farris.
Farris argued that Patterson should be given bond because no one was hurt, the defendant has no prior record and his family all lives in the area.
“No pun intended, he is not a flight risk,” Farris said. “I feel he should be eligible for bond. And because of the wording of the terrorist threat law, I don’t think that charge will stick. We are asking for a bond commensurate with the grand larceny charge.”
Prosecutor Richard Babb did not agree, saying Patterson was clearly a danger to Tupelo and other communities by flying the plane fully loaded with 2,500-pounds of fuel over populated areas and threatening to intentionally crash it into a business.
“This was not a normal plane crash,” Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka told the court. “This was a flying bomb.”
During testimony, Tupelo detective L’Brien Miller said Patterson flew the plane over heavily populated areas, making low passes over a west Tupelo retirement community and residential neighborhoods.
“There was a potential for mass casualties, not just at Walmart but anywhere in the state,” Miller said. He added that the Federal Aviation Administration at the Memphis airport was monitoring Patterson’s flight and had to divert commercial flights in the area to avoid the possible danger.
Farese told the Daily Journal on Sunday afternoon that he anticipates asking for a preliminary hearing. At that time, he could challenge the terrorist threat charge and ask again for bond.
Sunday’s hearing was only on state charges. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is exploring additional federal charges that could be announced in the coming weeks.
“It is an ongoing investigation,” Quaka said. “That is going to take some time to determine. Those are always the last things we learn in an investigation. We will run down the motivation. We pursue any angle and avenue that there is, and we will work in conjunction with the FBI to do so.”
Prosecutors offered little new information about the five-hour ordeal that kept the region, the state and even the nation clamoring for information on Saturday morning.
Tupelo police said the incident began at 5:08 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, when Patterson, a 10-year employee of Tupelo Aviation Unlimited, stole a fully fueled 1987 Beechcraft King Air C90. Patterson worked as a lineman, fueling planes at the airport.
After taking off, Patterson allegedly called 911 at 5:23 a.m. and told the dispatcher he planned to crash the plane into the West Main Walmart. As the plane was circling over Tupelo and buzzing neighborhoods, Tupelo police worked with Walmart and Dodge’s Store to evacuate the businesses. According to Quaka, a police negotiator began talking directly with Patterson by phone and convinced him to land the plane at the Tupelo airport.
Since Patterson was not a pilot and was familiar with this plane or how to land it, another pilot was called in to help talk Patterson through the process. Around 8 a.m., the plane appeared to be lined up for the landing but about 100 feet above the ground, Patterson aborted the landing, turned the plane and headed toward Blue Springs.
For the next two hours, Patterson flew an erratic pattern over north Mississippi, spending much of that time over Ripley. With fuel running low, Patterson crash-landed the plane in a field off Highway 4 between Ripley and Ashland. The plane, which came to rest behind the Gravestown Volunteer Fire Department, was damaged but remained intact.
Patterson called the police negotiator to let authorities know the plane was on the ground and he was not harmed. Moments later, deputy sheriffs from Benton and Tippah counties jointly took him into custody and carried him initially to the Tippah County Jail. He was transported back to Tupelo and booked into the Lee County Jail Saturday afternoon.
