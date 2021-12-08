TUPELO • A couple of Tupelo 18-year-olds could be facing life in prison after robbing men at gunpoint in Ballard Park last weekend.
According to court testimony, Sanijia Foy, 18, was used as bait to lure the victims to Ballard Park. Once there, her boyfriend Jarvis Ross, 18, would jump in the back seat, pistol whip the victim and rob them.
Tupelo police detective Kevin Parker said Foy arranged to meet one victim at the west Tupelo park Friday Dec. 3. She got into his car and after a few minutes, Ross got in the back seat. Ross hit the victim across the mouth with a revolver, seriously injuring the victim's mouth. He stole the man's money and made him strip down to his underwear and socks. He then stole the car, leaving the victim i the parking lot.
The following night, Foy called a 16-year-old male saying she would take him to the movies. Saying the movie didn't start until 7, she drove to the park and stopped. A few minutes later, Ross jumped in the back seat, pistol whipped the juvenile and threatened to kill him if he didn't give him all his stuff. After the robbery, Foy drove the victim to Dodge's Store and dropped him off.
Foy was arrested Saturday. Under police questioning, she came clean and said Ross, her boyfriend, put her up to it. He was arrested Monday morning. During his arrest, police recovered a black revolver believed to be the one used in the crimes.
"If the allegations are true, they are very disturbing," said prosecutor Richard Babb. "It happened at Ballard Park, one victim was just 16 and the young woman was bait to lure victims."
Ross listed 1035 Green Tee Road as his address when booked into jail but told Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen that he lived with his father at 1430 Orleans Place. He is charged with armed robbery and car jacking. The car jacking charge carries up to 30 years in prison if convicted. Armed robbery has a maximum sentence of life in prison.
"I consider these very serious charges," said Judge Allen. "These are definitely ambush-style tactics. I consider you a danger to the community."
Allen ordered Ross held without bond.
Foy, of 404 Maynard, Tupelo, had her bond set at $150,000 over the weekend. She bonded out of the Lee County Jail Monday around 10:30 a.m.