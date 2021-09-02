JACKSON • Citing recent surges in the coronavirus pandemic, the Mississippi Supreme Court has issued an emergency order that will allow judges to further postpone jury trials throughout the state.
In the new order filed Thursday, Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Randolph extended the time for COVID-19 safeguards in all courts.
The new order does not reinstate mandatory masks in all courts, but it does call for limiting the number of people in courtrooms and gives judges permission to postpone jury trials scheduled to start over the next five weeks.
Under the order, Randolph gave individual judges the discretion to postpone jury trials scheduled through Friday, Oct. 8. The order also allows judges to instruct their clerks to not send out jury summons scheduled to be returned before Monday, Oct. 11.
In late May, Randolph lifted the bulk of the COVID-related restrictions on courts across the state.
But in early August, Randolph reinstated a new round of safety guidelines, citing a rising number of coronavirus cases, driven in large part by the more contagious delta variant, and a dwindling number of hospital beds in the state.
That order was originally allowed judges to delay jury trials scheduled through Sept. 10.
Randolph said he was extending the emergency order "because there has been no discernible reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases reported daily by the Mississippi Department of Health" since the last order was issued Aug. 5.
As with previous COVID-related emergency orders, Randolph said all courts - city, justice, county, chancery, circuit and appellate - must remain open. He gave individual judges discretion to call for social distancing, face coverings and capacity limitations.
The order issued on Thursday leaves in effect other safety provisions re-implemented a month ago, including using teleconferencing, video-conferencing and electronic filing to limit in-person contact in courts, and allowing felony plea hearings, felony sentencing hearings and probation violation hearings to be conducted remotely by way of interactive audiovisual equipment.