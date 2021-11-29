The Mississippi Highway Patrol's Thanksgiving five-day holiday travel enforcement period ended Sunday, Nov. 28 at midnight. Troopers investigated 195 crashes resulting in 53 injuries with three fatal crashes and five deaths. The fatal crashes occurred in Lafayette, Smith, and Grenada counties.
Troopers responded to U.S. Highway 278 in Lafayette County on Thanksgiving evening around 6:30. A 2013 Nissan Versa driven by Jacquette M. Davis, 52, of West Point, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of the four-lane divided highway. The Nissan struck an eastbound 2013 Volkswagen driven by Halie K. Tanner, 23, of Thaxton.
Both drivers died as a result of the crash, as did Komoto S. Davis, 48, of West Point, a passenger in the Nissan. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.
This crash remains under investigation.
A one-vehicle crash on Mississippi Highway 481 near MS 35 in Smith County just after 2 a.m. claimed the life of a Pulaski man. The Jeep Wrangler driven by Danny Traxler, 76, ran off the roadway and collided with a tree. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The final fatality on the state's highways and interstates happened Nov. 28 around 11:30 p.m. in Grenada County. Kadarrious Fox, 30, of Grenada, was headed south on Interstate 55 when his 2010 Nissan Maxima hit a guardrail and flipped. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The three adult male passengers were transported to the hospital with various injuries.