The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Charles Bishop, 39, of Blue Springs, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, child abuse, sexual battery, aggravated domestic violence, touching a child for lustful purposes.
Stacey Lynn Mills, 50, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
Rodricus Riley, 37, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, arson.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 931 Tupelo man said someone entered a fenced area at Twin Creek Rentals and stole his EZ Go golf cart over the weekend. He had just installed new batteries, and the thief took the charger as well.
A woman said while she was in the shower at a male acquaintance's County Road 1147 Auburn house, a female suspect entered the house and took nude pictures of her. After the suspect left, the woman realized her iPhone was missing as well. The man said he did not know how the suspect got into the house.
A Drive 288 Shannon woman was doing yard work in front of her house and pushed her lawnmower to the edge of the ditch. When she got ready to mow the ditch, she discovered her push mower was gone.
A Mitchell Road woman was looking out the window, watching for bad weather, when she saw her daughter’s ex-boyfriend/baby daddy walk past. She thought it was suspicious for him to be at the apartment complex.
A Stratton Drive Tupelo man said someone rang his doorbell numerous times between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Each time he checked, the unknown person ran away. Between doorbell rings, he could hear someone in the backyard, but no one was there when he would check.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since March 25.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.