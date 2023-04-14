Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Calvin Collums, 30, of Fulton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of a dwelling, sale of a stolen firearm, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Henry Lee Blanchard, 52, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, child molestation.
Channing Penson, 31, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias for culpable negligence manslaughter.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 2346, Guntown, man feels his neighbor destroyed his mailbox around 11 last night, but he did not see him do it. He has been having trouble with the neighbor for five years, and this is the third mailbox destroyed.
A Hayes Drive woman said she is separated from her husband, who has been sending her harassing text messages. She said he continuously sends messages about how someone is going to beat her up.
A County Road 1310, Mooreville, woman said someone stole her county-issued garbage can. Her Ring camera shows the garbage can at her house at 10:57 a.m. but three minutes later at 11 a.m., it was not there. She needed a police report to get a replacement issued.
A County Road 1057, Tupelo, man heard a loud noise outside at lunchtime. He walked outside and saw tire marks near his driveway. It appeared a silver Ford sedan ran into his mailbox, destroying the 4-by-4 post. He said he found silver Ford car parts near the demolished mailbox. The same car took out about 20 feet of wire fencing around a pasture across the road.
A Booneville woman, 56, let her estranged husband, 33, take her car to fix it. He said he would get the car back to her the next day. She called or a deputy to escort her to his County Road 2346 Guntown home to retrieve the car. She spotted the car, and he was not there, so the deputy left.
A County Road 1438, Tupelo, recovery center said a male client took his tablet to get out of the van and go inside the building. He was later found sitting in the van when he was not supposed to and refused to exit the vehicle.
A Union Belle Avenue, Saltillo, woman, 42, contacted a man on social media to buy some Taylor Swift tickets. He was asking $300 apiece. She said she had seen some cheaper elsewhere, so he dropped the price to $800 for four tickets. She sent the payment by Venmo around 10 a.m. but did not receive the tickets. She contacted the seller, who said it would take a few minutes while Ticketmaster changed the names on the tickets. The conversation went back and forth for a couple of hours. When she contacted the man around 7 p.m., he said he had been hacked and knew nothing about the tickets. When she told him she was contacting the law, he blocked her on social media.
A County Road 506, Shannon, woman said her 30-year-old son was at her house and started drinking. He started “acting stupid and mouthing off” around 9:15 p.m. so she told him to go sleep it off in his car. He got mad and kicked the front door. She called 911 but declined to press charges.
A man said he went to check on his friend at the friend’s County Road 1750, Belden, residence. The friend told the man to leave. He turned around his car and started to leave when the friend jumped out of the ditch and threw something at the man’s car, leaving scrapes and scratches along the passenger side of the 2002 Chevy Impala.
