Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Matthew Paul Graham, 40, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation.
Melanie Henderson, 44, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine.
Terry Wayne Page, 48, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine.
Gregory Richardson, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
James Scruggs, 46, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Kendall Tackett, 32, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, taking of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property.
Laquaveon M. Webb, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, taking of a motor vehicle.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1141 Tupelo woman got calls from four different loan companies asking if she still wanted the loan. She said she has never applied for a loan. Someone was able to open an account using her husband’s name to fraudulently get $1,500.
A Lee County Work Center crew was picking up trash along County Road 1409 in Mooreville and found a box containing 10-12 puppies. Before a deputy could get a Justice Court Judge to sign a pick-up order, a concerned citizen picked up the puppies.
A Highway 6 Plantersville heard something hitting her tin roof around 10:15 a.m. She walked outside and heard four gunshots. She thought a bullet may have hit her house but could not find any damage.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville woman said an unknown white female walked onto her property at 2:45 a.m. and tried to open the front door. She told the woman not to be on her property multiple times. When she said the law was on the way, the suspect left. The woman said she has reported this same suspect trespassing numerous times.
An Amory man went to visit his wife’s grave at the Andrew’s Chapel cemetery on Highway 371 in Mooreville. He noticed the granite bench had been knocked loose from its concrete footings and toward the headstone. He then saw that the headstone was also askew. He is not sure what happened or when since it has been a while since he visited the graveyard.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo woman, 45, said her 18-year-old daughter was trying to take property that wasn’t hers. The daughter said she had been living at that address “for some time” but was just packing up her belongings and moving out. Shortly after leaving the scene, the deputy received a second call and had to return to the same address for a possible altercation. The mother said they had “exchanged a few words” but the altercation never got physical. Both women were arrested, charged with disorderly conduct – failure to comply, and carried to the county jail.
A County Road 2578 Guntown man said he was playing in the yard with his children when a black Chevy pickup started doing burnouts in the road. At one point, the truck swerved almost into the ditch. He is concerned about the reckless nature of the driver, as well as for the safety of his children in their own yard.
A Green Tee Road man, 45, said he gave his female roommate, 39, a hand-written eviction notice, saying she needed to be out of the residence by the end of April. She is refusing to leave. The deputy told the man he needed to go to justice court to file a proper eviction order. The woman said she had lived there about a year. About 90 minutes after the deputy left, the woman was packing her things to leave in the morning when four females showed up and began moving their personal items into the residence.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since April 11.
