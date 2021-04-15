Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Alaric Hunt, 27, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana.
Benjamin Lawrence Mangrum, 37, of Franklin, Tennessee, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, assault on an officer, felony fleeing, possession of a Schedule I drug, improper equipment, reckless driving.
Shaquille Moore, 27, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor possession of Ecstasy.
Amber Ozbirn, 38, of Fulton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, grand larceny.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A State Park Road Tupelo woman was watching her kids get on the bus around 7 a.m. when an older white car “came flying around the corner and passed the bus.” The bus driver blew the horn, but the car never slowed down. She got in her car and followed the suspect to Mooreville to get the tag number.
A Plantersville man was pulling a trailer with fresh cut timber got stuck. As a second truck tried to pull him free, the grass caught fire under the truck. The fire spread to the truck’s gas tank. They called 911 to get the volunteer fire department to come extinguish the fire.
A County Road 814 Plantersville woman said her fiance's cousin came to her house and started an argument over a Facebook post the fiance made. The cousin refused to leave when asked and continued to argue.
A County Road 1754 Saltillo woman said her husband came in her room at 9:45 a.m., woke her up and started an argument. He is mad because she filed for divorce, and she is scared he might get physical as the divorce process continues.
A West Garrison Street woman said a male acquaintance scammed her out of $862 in plane tickets. Since then, she has learned he was lying about other things as well.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo woman said a young couple she is acquainted with came to her house and asked if they could have some property she owns. She told them, "No" and to not come back onto her property. She has already filed one report against them for trespassing and plans to press charges in justice court.
A County Road 1900 Saltillo woman got into an argument with her boyfriend after she saw something she didn't like on his Facebook page.
A Dollar General Mooreville employee said a female acquaintance was trying to pay for items that had been rung up and bagged. A man with the customer took the bags out to the car when the card was declined. The customer said she was going out to get money from the man, instead, they both drove off.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo woman noticed someone outside at their concrete picnic table at 3:15 a.m. The suspect stole two small concrete roosters, threw some items on the ground and left before deputies arrived.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A woman checked into a Spicer Drive motel at 1 a.m. using a railroad company employee login. Since it was so late, the clerk contacted the railroad company, and they said no rooms were rented in that name. When police went to the room, there was a male with her. Both were asked to leave the property. Both complied.
A North Broadway man was notified that someone used his Social Security number to open a checking account at Harris Bank. When he called the bank, they said they could not release any information to him without a police report.
A Wilson Street business said overnight, someone vandalized the company van. Someone had cut the catalytic converter off the 2012 Ford.
A woman said while she was inside the North Gloster Walmart, someone backed into her 2014 Toyota, causing minor damage to the rear bumper.
A Hampton Avenue couple said they paid a man more than $4,300 cash in April 2020 year to do swimming pool repairs and lay concrete. They said he started work in August 2020, doing a little, and never returned. When they called him, he said they would get a full refund in a month or so. They have not had any contact since then.
A Colonial Estates man said his friend had been hanging out with him for a couple of hours before taking his car keys and driving off in the Infinity G34 without permission. The man said the car wasn't his, but belonged to his mother's car dealership.
A Milford Street woman said a female acquaintance has been staying with her, but today she noticed several items — including a camera and $220 in cash — missing from her home. She said the friend is the only other person who has been in the apartment besides her. When the officer approached the friend, she was incoherent and under the influence of an unknown substance, so she was carried to the hospital by a family member.
A Hilda Avenue woman said after an argument, her ex-boyfriend came to her residence, grabbed her cell phone and threw it. She said the iPhone 11 was damaged beyond repair.
A Barnes Street man said someone wrecked in his driveway. They hit his brick mailbox, knocking it over.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.