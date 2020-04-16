The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 712 Plantersville man said he was walking his dogs down the road when he noticed a red Chevy truck moving slowly down the road. The man stated one of his dogs pulled loose and began chasing the truck. The driver of the truck stopped and backed up and told the man he saw his dog chasing his truck and backed up so the dog would stop running. The man said the driver of the truck told him he was from Okolona and was on his way to work but he could not provide an address for the business or the owner's name.
A Highway 371 Tupelo woman said around 9 a.m., a black male was at her front door asking for a ride to Mooreville. The woman said she told the man to leave because he was agitated and she did not want him on her property.
A County Road 1563 Nettleton woman said she noticed a small car sitting on her property with something yellow hanging out the window. The woman stated before law enforcement arrived her grandson made contact with a man who was working for a debris removal company and he was there to clean up debris from the roadside. A deputy made contact with the man and he said he was just waiting for the debris truck to get back into the area.
A Mooreville man said his alarm went off at his County Road 1451 residence. The man stated when he arrived back to his home, no one was in the house. The man said when he went back to check his security camera, he saw a gold colored Honda four door had been at his house parked in the driveway. The man said there were two white females, one white male, and two dogs in the car. The three suspects let the dogs out of the car, went to the back of the house, and took the keys from his saferoom. The suspects opened up the door, which set off the alarm, and fled the scene.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since April .
