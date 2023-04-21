Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.
Felicia Marie Kaprak, 43, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance.
Amy R. Lewis, 49, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, embezzlement, two counts of bad checks.
Zachary David Light, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Travis McCoy, 38, of Verona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, credit card fraud, suspended driver’s license, no insurance.
Curtis Lee Rodgers, 56, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capias for driving under the influence – fourth offense.
Katie E. Thompson, 31, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1305, Guntown, woman said her dog was attacked by two dogs that belong to two different neighbors. Her dog suffered injuries to its back, stomach and neck. The deputy explained that the vet bills would be a civil matter between her and the neighbors.
A County Road 811, Saltillo, man said a white SUV left the road and ran under his freestanding carport, damaging several items he had stored there. He was unsure of the value of the damaged or destroyed items. Deputies arrived and arrested the 38-year-old white female driver, charging her with driving under the influence.
A Drive 5, Belden, woman said her cat was almost attacked by a neighbor’s white pit bull. She said they ran the dog off before it harmed the cat.
A County Road 2296, Guntown, woman said someone came onto her property and left a white GMC Cheyenne flatbed truck. She had no idea who the truck belongs to. The responding deputy ran a check on the VIN and the truck had not been reported stolen. Since it was on private property, the deputy explained that she could have the truck towed.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
